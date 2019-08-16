Dzeko signs Roma extension

Roma have signed Edin Dzeko to a contract extension that runs until June 2022, all but ending speculation over a move to Inter.

The striker has been linked with a switch to the Nerazzurri since the end of last season, but a move never materialized as the two parties couldn’t agree on a transfer fee.

It was reported Dzeko had even agreed personal terms with Inter, but that is now in the past as he has signed a new deal that runs until 2022.

The new deal will pay him €4.5 million plus bonuses a season – the same terms he reportedly agreed to with the Nerazzurri.

“AS Roma are delighted to announce that striker Edin Dzeko has signed a contract extension with the club,” read a statement on the Roma website.

“Dzeko, 33, has agreed a new three-year contract with the Giallorossi, which runs until 30 June 2022.”

Dzeko’s previous contract expired in June 2020 and reports stated he would join Inter on a free transfer if a move didn’t happen, but the striker stated he was overjoyed at staying in the capital.

“Over the last few weeks I have realised just how much the club wanted me to stay,” Dzeko told the Roma website.

“My conversations with the board, the work we’ve been doing with the coach, the relationship with my teammates and the love of the fans has all made me realise once again what I had already learned during these four years – that Rome is my home.

“Here there is everything we need to win something and I am delighted to be able to stay here even longer.”