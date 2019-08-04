Everton complete signing of Juventus’ Kean

Moise Kean has completed his move from Juventus to Everton, signing a five-year deal at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have confirmed his signing for €27.5 million, which will be paid to Juve across three seasons. The fee could yet rise by a further €2.5m, depending on certain clauses in place in the agreement.

“I’m proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt,” he told Evertontv.

“I’ll give my best for this team.

“I was convinced to sign because Everton are a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the club, it has ambition and I’ll work very hard to fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I’m used to winning and I want to bring a winning attitude to this team. I hope we’ll be good on the pitch and bring the fans joy.”

?Kean, 19, is one of the most exciting Italian prospects and after a loan spell at Hellas Verona he established himself as part of Massimiliano Allegri’s first-team plans in Turin in 2018/19.

Kean became Italy’s youngest goalscorer since 1958 in March when, at 19 years and 23 days old, he scored against Finalnd.