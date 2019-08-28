Exclusive with Paul Gascoigne: Zeman once had a gun put to his head

In one of the most storied careers in football, Paul Gascoigne made the leap from English football to Lazio, where he became an idol for the Biancocelesti fans when he bagged an 89th minute equaliser against Roma.

Things weren’t always plain sailing though as injuries took there toll alongside Zdenek Zeman’s gruelling fitness regime. But Gascoigne has fond memories of his time with the veteran coach, and in particular one incident with a gun. While he also revealed he could have joined Juventus.

Forza Italian Football sat down with Gascoigne to look back at his time in Serie A.

How did the move to Italy come about?

“In the World Cup in the semi-final I remember walking out next to Lothar Matthaus and as I was just about to go on the field, I was stopped by the Juventus president [Vittorio Chiusano] and he said ‘after this tournament I want to sign you for Juventus’ and I went ‘oh right ok then’.

“But when I got back to England I thought I maybe wasn’t ready to go over to Italy.

“I played unbelievable after that, and I heard Lazio were in for me and I had a look and they said they were going to buy some players, the atmosphere and the Lazio fans are completely different from Roma fans, in regards to Man United, Newcastle , and are fanatical about their football, though I suppose all Italian fans are.

“So I went over there with my dad and watched them train, and I thought I’ll look forward to this and Terry Venables said ‘I won’t stop you from having the experience of playing abroad’, and where better to go at that time than Italy.

“You had [Marco] Van Basten, [Frank] Riikaard, and all those types of players. I thought they are the best, and what a challenge it would be to go out there and join Lazio, so I jumped at the chance.

“Obviously I went there with a ligament injury, but after I got fit, I was flying and then did my fibia and tibia, but then after that I got fit and I was enjoying everything about it.”

What did you enjoy most about your time in Italy?

“I was enjoying the training, I enjoyed the lifestyle, it was a fantastic place to live and play. The players were fantastic, the staff were fantastic, it was a great atmosphere. If you got beat the fans let you know about it, but they were good to me. The food, the way they dressed, it was just brilliant.

“Some people said I was unprofessional, but the goal against Roma, or the goal against AC Milan, or the goal against Inter, or the time when I beat five or six players against Pescara, so obviously wherever I went people would always say that, all I know is that they are still singing my name now.

“When I left, I went back six years later, and I got pestered and went into the countryside on my own, and the owner of a cafe made a call and 6,000 fans turned up and I had to ring security up to get back into town. When you have the Pope ringing you up over there, it’s amazing.

“But I had a great time, I scored some of the best goals Ive ever scored in my life in Italy. What I liked about Italy as well, they weren’t interested in what I did outside of football, they were more interested in what I did on the pitch.

“I got injured and just at the end I just never got on with Zeman. His ideas of coaching and the way he treated the players, just about running and running and I didn’t like that.”

You’ve played in plenty of derby matches, what was it like against Roma?

“I didn’t realise what the derby was like, all I know is that the lads were nervous in the dressing room, and when I scored that goal, I said to Signori to get in the box, and he said ‘no you go in the box I’m too small’, and it came to me and I got my head to it and I made sure I guided it in the corner.

“Obviously the place erupted and the fans, even though it was a draw, it felt like a win to us. And after the game the lads were relieved and pleased.

“Some people forget that when I was out there I was injured for nine months with a broken tibia and fibia, then I was ready to play and Zeman didn’t play me for another nine months until I was really fit.

“That’s one of the reasons why I left, whereas in England or anywhere else you’d have been playing after nine months, while he wanted you to recover for nine months, then get fit for another nine months. So I was double fit, and I didn’t agree with that.”

Would you have stayed if Zeman wasn’t the coach?

“I don’t know if it would have made a difference, if Zeman was coach or not [with regards to staying] as in Italy, I don’t think any manager has a choice of the players that are bought.

“The presidents buy the players, and the manager is given them then told to get on with it.

“I did get on well with Zeman, it was just his methods and how hard he trained the players all the time. But that was him.

“I remember asking him about the fans were on his case shouting at him and I asked if it bothered him and he said ‘no’ and told be about a time he was manager of a third division team in Italy, a fan came in the dressing room and put a gun against his head and said ‘if you lose the next game I’m going to shoot you’.

“And I asked what he did next, and he said ‘I left the club’.

“He was just all about attacking non-stop, and he used to always stop and start in training sessions, and I didn’t like that.”

How does it make you feel to still be revered by the Lazio support?

“The fans are fantastic and I think it’s just because I’m just one of them. I love when they go against each other with the banners (choreography).

“When I look back the only thing I can say I am quite sad about is, because you are playing there week in, week out, you didn’t appreciate the stadium I was playing in. When I look at it on TV now, I think wow I used to play in that every week. And you never appreciate it when you are there, and you only appreciate it when you leave.

“When I put the Lazio shirt on and gave 110 percent every time I walked onto the pitch, and scored some of the best at Lazio. And When I look back I wish I could have taken more advantage of it. Though I can say I am always welcomed back when I go there.

“It is weird compared to Ibrox as when you played against some of the smaller teams like Brescia, the stadium was half empty and that was hard, But the fans do make some noise.”

Premier Sports will screen up to six live Serie A matches each week including Juventus v Napoli and Lazio v Roma this weekend. See premiersports.com for details of a Special Serie A offer.