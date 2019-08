Fiorentina are eyeing a move for Los Angeles FC’s Diego Rossi, who has impressed in MLS this season.

The Uruguayan has 13 goals in his 25 games this term, and featured for the MLS All Stars against Atletico Madrid this week.

Gianluca Di Marzio have reported that La Viola are chasing the forward, having already brought Kevin-Prince Boateng to Tuscany.

Rossi, 21, is a second striker who can also play on the wings.