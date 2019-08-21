Fiorentina sign Ribery

Fiorentina have completed the signing of former Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery on a free transfer.

The Frenchman had been out of contract since May and, at 36, has opted to move to Florence, where he’ll reportedly earn €4 million per year.

“I’m very happy,” Ribery said upon his arrival.

“Luca Toni told me about this club, which is great. He even spoke about the city, which is beautiful.”

Ribery has won 23 titles in his last 12 seasons in Bavaria and previously played for Boulougne, Ales, Brest, Metz, Marseille and Galatasaray.