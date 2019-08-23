Fiorentina v Napoli – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Fiorentina host Napoli at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday night, under the new ownership of Rocco Commisso and with a renewed sense of purpose.

Probable Formations

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Lirola, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Terzic; Pulgar, Badelj, Benassi; Chiesa, Boateng, Sottil.

Napoli (4-4-2): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Callejon, Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens.

Unavailable: Tonelli

Key Statistics

– Both Fiorentina and Napoli have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four Serie A clashes, collecting a win each and two draws.

– Napoli’s last win against Fiorentina in the opening match of a Serie A season was back in 1950, since then there have been two Viola wins and a draw (in 2010).

– Napoli have won only one point in their three Serie A season openers played in Tuscany. A draw (in 2010) and two losses (in 1971 and 1983) against Fiorentina.

– Napoli have drawn five of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Fiorentina at the Franchi, while the Viola have won only one of those clashes (a 3-0 win in 2018).

– Napoli have found the net in each of their last 11 opening games of a Serie A season, scoring 25 goals in the process. The Partenopei have collected six wins, three draws and two losses.

– Fiorentina haven’t drawn on the opening weekend in a Serie A season since 2010, although it did come against Napoli. They’ve registered five wins and three losses since.

– Vincenzo Montella has lost his last six Serie A meetings against Napoli. The Fiorentina coach has recorded two wins, two draws and eight losses against the Partenopei in the Italian top flight.

– Federico Chiesa has attempted more shots without scoring against Napoli than he has against any other Serie A team (17 shots, 0 goals).

– Lorenzo Insigne could overtake Christian Maggio and become the player with the 10th most Serie A games played for Napoli (233 each)

– Insigne has scored three goals in his last five games against the Viola in the Italian top flight.

– Napoli forward Dries Mertens scored his first Serie A goal against Fiorentina at the Franchi, in October 2013.