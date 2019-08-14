Flamengo meet with Balotelli as Brescia wait in the wings

A decision on where Mario Balotelli will play next season could be on the horizon, as the Italian will meet with Flamengo despite reports he will sign with Brescia.

Speculation was rampant on Wednesday that the 29-year-old was set to land with the Rondinelle, who will play in Serie A for the first time since 2011.

A move to Brescia would signal a return home for Balotelli, as he was raised there and his adoptive family still resides there.

Those reports were premature however, as Brescia released a statement that denied an agreement was in place.

That, coupled with the fact that La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting Balotelli and agent Mino Raiola will meet with Flamengo directors in Monaco, likely signals that no decision has been made on the Italian’s future as of yet.

It’s believed Flamengo are willing to offer a yearly salary of €3.6 million, along with a €10m signing bonus.

They are also willing to sign Mario’s brother – Enock – before sending him to Boavista, who play in Serie D in Brazil.

As a result Brescia will be banking on Balotelli being open to a homecoming as they wait on news regarding the striker’s future.