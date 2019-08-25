Fonseca expecting defensive reinforcements for Roma after Genoa collapse

After witnessing his side throw away the lead three times in an opening day 3-3 draw against Genoa on Sunday, Roma coach Paulo Fonseca hinted that a new defender would be arriving before the close of the transfer window.

The Giallorossi looked on course for three points after taking the lead three times across the fixture, but sloppy defending allowed Genoa back into the match each time. Juan Jesus was particularly guilty, having conceded a penalty in the first half and being hauled off for debutant Gianluca Mancini on the hour mark.

The standard of defending prompted Fonseca to admit that a change in personnel in defence may be necessary, with Roma linked to Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

“As I have already said, I have faith in my players but we had some defensive issues,” the Portuguese tactician declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio Olimpico. “The team did not transmit calmness and security at the back and this is something we must work on.

“I know that we are working to bring another centre-back in and we will continue to pursue this until the end of the transfer window, but it cannot just be anyone. It must be a player who adds value and is an improvement to the team.”

Fonseca arrived at Roma from Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer, replacing caretaker coach Claudio Ranieri.