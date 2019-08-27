Former Lazio striker predicts fourth place finish

As Lazio commence their fourth season with Simone Inzaghi as coach, former Lazio and Sampdoria striker Fabio Bazzani is convinced that the Biancocelesti can finish fourth in the Serie A table and earn a Champions League spot.

The 42-year-old had a loan spell with the Aquile in 2005, and he praised Inzaghi for his way of coaching as well as the club for providing stability by continuing with the tactician.

“I see Lazio as favourites for fourth place,” Bazzani told Radiosei. “The only problem can be the search for new goals.

“On the one hand, Lazio have the advantage of having consolidated the group and giving continuity to Inzaghi’s project.

“On the other hand, however, when you eat the same soup there may be less stimulation. But knowing Inzaghi, I don’t think this will happen. He knows how to always keep his squad hungry.”

Bazzani’s former clubs played each other in the opening round of the 2019/20 season, with Lazio defeating Sampdoria 3-0 in Genoa.