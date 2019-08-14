Galatasaray closing in on Roma midfielder

Roma midfielder Steven Nzonzi’s future looks close to being settled with the Frenchmen on the verge of a move to Turkish side Galatasaray.

Nzonzi went AWOL at the start of preseason with rumours he wanted a move back to France, however, it now seems a switch to Turkey looks more likely.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Roma have agreed to a loan deal with Galatasaray with a likely option to buy inserted, mooted to be in the region of €15 million.

Nzonzi was brought to the club as part of the Monchi overhaul at the beginning of last season and was a key member of the squad for much of the campaign.

The 30-year-old began his career at Amiens in France before spells in England with Blackburn and Stoke plus a three-year stint in Spain with Sevilla.

Nzonzi cost Roma an initial €26m signing a four-year contract, but looks set to depart after just one year in the capital.