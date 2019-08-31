Genoa v Fiorentina – Probable Formations and Key Statistics

Genoa welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Ferraris on Sunday evening with the two clubs searching for their first win of the 2019/20 Serie A season.

Probable Formations

Genoa (3-5-2): Radu; Zapata, Romero, Criscito Ghiglione, Schone, Radovanovic, Lerager, Barreca; Pinamonti, Kouame

Unavailable: Sturaro, Saponara, Cassata

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Dragowski; Lirola, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Dalbert; Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli; Chiesa, Boateng, Sottil.

Key Statistics

– Eight of the last 11 matches between Fiorentina and Genoa in Serie A have ended level – two Fiorentina wins to Genoa’s one.

– Genoa have kept three clean sheets in their last four home Serie A games against Fiorentina. As many as in their previous 23 matches against them.

– Genoa have won only one of their last 19 Serie A matches against Fiorentina, 1-0 at Stadio Ferraris in December 2016 (D10, L8).

– Genoa have failed to win any of their last 11 Serie A games (D6 L5) last going longer without a top flight victory in April 2012 (run of 14).

– Since a 4-1 victory against SPAL back in February, Fiorentina have failed to win any of their last 15 Serie A games (D6 L9). They last went 16 consecutive Serie A matches without a victory back in April 1971.

– Fiorentina and Juventus (16 each) completed more dribbles than any other Serie side in Round 1, whilst Genoa completed the fewest (one).

– Genoa – the side with the highest shot conversion rate – 50 percent – scored three of their six shots on MD1.

– Genoa striker Andrea Pinamonti has netted six goals in Serie A – the only goal he scored from outside the box in the top flight came against Fiorentina in November 2018.

– No player attempted more shots than Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa (eight) without scoring in Round 1 (level with Lautaro Martinez).