Giampaolo opts to drop AC Milan system after one game

AC Milan will not be paying 4-3-1-2 going forward after a disastrous debut game of the campaign, coach Marco Giampaolo admitted.

His side utilised the system that has often brought him great joy as a coach but it failed to do so on Sunday evening as the Diavolo fell to a 1-0 loss at Udinese.

But after lamenting how it didn’t suit his attacking trio of Suso, Sami Castillejo and Krzystof Piatek, he’ll be binning that formation in favour of something more suitable.

“Beyond the result, the game made a lot of things clear to me,” the former Sampdoria tactician told reporters afterwards.

“We read some situations well but not others. We are talking about the offensive phase and our possession of the ball must be better. Due to our characteristics, we didn’t succeed with that.

“My vision is for a different Milan in attack. Maybe we will have to set ourselves up differently, especially for Piatek.

“We would have to work on 4-3-3 but it is something to consider for the next game. The three in attack will have to be set up differently.”

Despite Giampaolo’s gripes with the suitability of his squad to the system, he won’t be looking to the market to solve the problem.

“The market isn’t something that interests me and it would be a lack of respect for my players to talk about it,” he added.

“I prefer to analyse the game and noticed that some players do not have the specifics required to do some things that we want to do.”