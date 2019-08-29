Giorgio Chiellini Says Juventus Are Looking To Change Their DNA With Sarri At The Helm

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that the team is trying to change its DNA under Maurizio Sarri as they head into their first season under the former Napoli and Chelsea boss.

I Bianconeri have dominated top-flight Italian football for eight consecutive years. But they opted for change over the summer, replacing Max Allegri with Sarri. The new boss’s methods are vastly different from Allegri’s, however, and it could be a while before it really sets in.

Sarri won the first trophy of his managerial career last season, leading the Blues to Europa League victory. Despite the achievement, as well as his securing of a third-place finish in the Premier League, he wasn’t very popular among the club’s supporters, with the fanbase split over his philosophy.

He was allowed to return to Italy, while the Stamford Bridge side have since brought Frank Lampard in as manager. Sarri, though, will seek appreciation back in his home country and is likely to win his first league title with Juve next year.

It could be quite challenging getting a team used to winning one way to change its style of play but the players seem receptive enough and their skipper is definitely on board. Chiellini scored the only goal in Juve’s 1-0 win over Parma on Saturday and later told reporters that the side is trying to raise their level and make deep changes.

“This team has great champions, there have been a lot of changes and we wanted to raise the bar, trying to change some of our DNA, but maintaining certain bedrocks of our daily work that must be at the foundation of every principle of football,” he explained after the game.

“We work with enthusiasm and the desire to adapt in order to achieve results.”

Sarri was not in the dugout for his team’s first game of the season, having been diagnosed with pneumonia, and the 60-year-old will also be absent when I Bianconeri host his old team Napoli on Saturday.

