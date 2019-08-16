Gladbach midfielder poised for future AC Milan move

AC Milan have moved to secure the services of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus for 2020/21 season, taking advantage of the limited time remaining on his contract.

The German Under-21 international is fast becoming one of the most sought after players in the Bundesliga, prompting Milan to seek an agreement to secure his long-term services.

Keen on building for the future, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Milan met with Neuhaus’ agent to discuss a possible switch to the Stadio San Siro next season.

Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini is understood to have singled out the 22-year-old as an ideal addition and to use the upcoming campaign as a chance to monitor his progress.

Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich are also thought to be considering a move for the Gladbach star and may yet surpass the Rossoneri in their own pursuit of the midfielder.

Fresh talks between Neuhaus’ agent and Milan have been scheduled for September once the summer transfer dealing have been resolved.