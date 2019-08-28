Gremio forward still an option for AC Milan

AC Milan have maintained contacts with Gremio regarding Everton Soares should the Italian giants fail in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa.

Negotiations for the Argentine have been dragging on for weeks as the Spanish side remain resolute in their €50 million valuation despite Correa reportedly asking to leave.

As a result Sky Sport Italia claim Milan have returned to the idea of signing Everton who had been an initial target for the Rossoneri during the early stages of the transfer market.

The Brazilian has impressed both for Gremio and Brazil and has shown an adaptability to his game in being comfortable playing wide or as a supporting striker.

Subsequent reports claimed the move had been welcomed by Everton who saw the opportunity to play alongside his countryman and friend Lucas Paqueta.

While a deal at this late stage of the market remains complicated the fee nonetheless would likely fall within the €40m mark.