Hellas Verona linked with sensational Balotelli move

Mario Balotelli could finally make a return to Italy with reports suggesting Hellas Verona are keen to sign the striker.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season with Marseille, but he is currently without a club after the French side opted not to extend his contract.

With options limited ahead of the new season, Sport Mediaset reports Balotelli could land with newly-promoted Verona.

The Gialloblu are in search of a new striker, and they are currently sounding out whether it is financially viable to land the former Inter and Manchester City man.

Balotelli is looking for a deal that would pay him €3.5 million a season, meaning talks over a deal may be drawn out.

Another issue is the rivalry between Verona and Brescia – Balotelli’s home town – which could further complicate matters.

However Verona have shown an ability to land star names in the past, as the likes of Luca Toni, Antonio Cassano and Rafa Marquez have all featured for the club.