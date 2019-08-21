Icardi convinced of Inter stay after showing new Milan home

Inter striker Mauro Icardi remains steadfast in his desire to remain with the Nerazzurri after showing he has a new home in Milan on the way.

The Argentine has been told by the Beneamata that he has no future at the club, but so far the 26-year-old has turned down all offers from other clubs.

Things have been further complicated by news that Icardi has now selected the No.7 shirt for the new season, while also taking to Instagram to show pictures of his new home in Milan.

The pictures show a construction site rather than a finished product, thus adding further confusion to what has been a summer filled with uncertainty.

So far Icardi has turned down proposed moves to Roma, Napoli and Monaco as he maintains that the only club he is willing to join are Juventus, who have been unable to clear out space for the Argentine.