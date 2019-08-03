Icardi happy to write off 2019/20 and go a year without playing

Mauro Icardi is considering accepting a year without playing football instead of accepting a move to leave Inter this summer.

The Nerazzurri have made it clear that their former captain has no place at the club through Giuseppe Marotta and Antonio Conte, but he is yet to say yes to any of the offers that have come in for him.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the Argentine is willing to write off the 2019/20 campaign, which could be down to Wanda Nara being pregnant with her sixth child – Icardi’s third.

Napoli and Juventus are two of the clubs interested in the No.9, but it had been reported recently that the striker himself was only interested in joining the Italian champions this summer, otherwise he’d stay put at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The couple were apparently thinking about a new step until July 31, but the passing of that date has led them to decide to stay in Milan for another year.