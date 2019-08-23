Icardi included in Inter squad and handed No. 7

Despite constant speculation regarding his future at the club, Mauro Icardi has been included in Inter’s Serie A squad and will wear the No.7 shirt.
The Argentine has been at the centre of a transfer saga this summer, with the Nerazzurri having stripped him of his captaincy, along with handing his No.9 shirt to Romelu Lukaku.
Inter have made it clear they want to sell Icardi, but so far the 26-year-old has refused to entertain the thought of leaving – unless it’s for rivals Juventus.
The Beneamata have made it clear they will not sell him to the Old Lady, and as a result they have taken steps to reintegrate him into the side in order to avoid any legal ramifications over mistreatment.
Icardi will train with his teammates at the Giuseppe Meazza on Friday ahead of Monday’s opening match with Lecce, but he isn’t expected to be included in the side.
Inter squad numbers:
1. Samir Handanovic
2. Diego Godin
5. Roberto Gagliardini
6. Stefan De Vrij
7. Mauro Icardi
8. Matias Vecino
9. Romelu Lukaku
10. Lautaro Martinez
11. Federico Dimarco
12. Stefano Sensi
13. Andrea Ranocchia
15. Joao Mario
16. Matteo Politano
18. Kwadwo Asamoah
19. Valentino Lazaro
20. Borja Valero
23. Nicolo Barella
27. Daniele Padelli
29. Dalbert
30. Sebastiano Esposito
31. Lorenzo Pirola
32. Lucien Agoume
33. Danilo D’Ambrosio
37. Milan Skriniar
46. Tommaso Berni
77. Marcelo Brozovic
87. Antonio Candreva
95. Alessandro Bastoni