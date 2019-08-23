Icardi included in Inter squad and handed No. 7

Despite constant speculation regarding his future at the club, Mauro Icardi has been included in Inter’s Serie A squad and will wear the No.7 shirt.

The Argentine has been at the centre of a transfer saga this summer, with the Nerazzurri having stripped him of his captaincy, along with handing his No.9 shirt to Romelu Lukaku.

Inter have made it clear they want to sell Icardi, but so far the 26-year-old has refused to entertain the thought of leaving – unless it’s for rivals Juventus.

The Beneamata have made it clear they will not sell him to the Old Lady, and as a result they have taken steps to reintegrate him into the side in order to avoid any legal ramifications over mistreatment.

Icardi will train with his teammates at the Giuseppe Meazza on Friday ahead of Monday’s opening match with Lecce, but he isn’t expected to be included in the side.

Inter squad numbers:

1. Samir Handanovic

2. Diego Godin

5. Roberto Gagliardini

6. Stefan De Vrij

7. Mauro Icardi

8. Matias Vecino

9. Romelu Lukaku

10. Lautaro Martinez

11. Federico Dimarco

12. Stefano Sensi

13. Andrea Ranocchia

15. Joao Mario

16. Matteo Politano

18. Kwadwo Asamoah

19. Valentino Lazaro

20. Borja Valero

23. Nicolo Barella

27. Daniele Padelli

29. Dalbert

30. Sebastiano Esposito

31. Lorenzo Pirola

32. Lucien Agoume

33. Danilo D’Ambrosio

37. Milan Skriniar

46. Tommaso Berni

77. Marcelo Brozovic

87. Antonio Candreva

95. Alessandro Bastoni