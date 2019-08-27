Icardi reaffirms desire to stay at Inter despite Zhang meeting

Inter and Mauro Icardi remain at a standstill regarding the Argentine’s future despite a meeting with President Steven Zhang and CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

The relationship between the two parties remains tense after agent and wife Wanda Nara’s recent comments that the striker wants to remain in Milan, even hinting that a Nerazzurri director told him to do so.

That was followed by a clear denial by Marotta prior to Monday’s 4-0 victory over Lecce – a match that saw Icardi left off the bench – as the Italian reaffirmed Inter are not looking to reintegrate the striker back into the side.

Zhang and Marotta met with the Inter squad on Tuesday to congratulate them on their performance against Lecce, before taking Icardi aside and speaking with him.

The pair made it clear that the club have not changed their mind and that Icardi is not part of their plans moving forward.

However, the Argentine reaffirmed his desire to stay with the Nerazzurri. With the transfer window closing next week, and Napoli and Juventus the only possible landing spots, it appears Icardi’s future remains as unclear as ever.