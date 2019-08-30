Icardi sues Inter as row continues

The row between Inter and Mauro Icardi is no closer to ending with reports the Argentine has sued the club in order to be allowed back into training, along with damages.

Despite reports on Friday that the likes of Monaco and Atletico Madrid were interested in landing the striker on loan, it appears the tension between player and club has reached a breaking point.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Icardi and wife/agent Wanda Nara are suing the club in order to be allowed back in to training, along with €1.5 million in damages.

The Argentine has been told in no uncertain terms that he is no longer wanted at Inter, but he has so far refused all offers to leave.

Icardi continues to train regularly with his teammates, though he has always been excluded from tactical preparations undertaken by coach Antonio Conte.

These legal proceedings are an attempt to taker part in all facets of training, but it’s unlikely this latest move will help mend fences between the two sides.