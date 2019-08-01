Icardi told to find new club after further Inter discussions

Representatives from Inter met with striker Mauro Icardi on Thursday to reinforce the decision that he is no longer in the club’s plans.

The Argentina international was banished from the first team, alongside midfielder Radja Nainggolan, upon the arrival of coach Antonio Conte, whilst sporting director Beppe Marotta also supported the decision.

Whilst Nainggolan is on the verge of joining Cagliari, Icardi has thus far shown no interest in leaving Inter except to join Juventus, despite the Bianconeri looking to bring in Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Icardi has sought to reintegrate himself into the squad, but Inter are determined to move him on and made this clear in a meeting on Thursday.

Indeed, the Nerazzurri made clear to their former captain that they have no intention of bringing him back into the fold and urged him to find a new club, amidst interest from rivals Roma and Napoli.

However, the club allayed Icardi’s fears that he would be left out of their squad list for both Serie A and the Champions League, confirming that he would be included if they were not able to offload him.

The breakdown in relationship between Inter and their prolific striker appears set to end a six-year association which has yielded 124 goals in 219 appearances.