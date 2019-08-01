Icardi wants Juventus or nothing

Mauro Icardi will only leave Inter this summer if his destination is Juventus, with no other side appealing to the player.

Antonio Conte and Giuseppe Marotta have been clear that the former captain has no place in the club’s plans for 2019/20, but the Argentine is adamant that should La Vecchia Signora not come knocking, then he’s not going anywhere else.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Icardi will only listen to offers from the Italian champions, and nothing else will suffice.

If the Bianconeri don’t come in with an offer, then the forward is happy to stay put at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Napoli and Roma have also expressed na interest this summer, but both are going to wait until the eleventh hour before evaluating whether or not to try their luck.

Paulo Dybala’s future could shape what happens with his compatriot, as current Juventus player might well leave for Manchester United, Tottenham, or possible even Inter themselves.