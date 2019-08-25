Immobile bags a brace as Lazio sweep aside Sampdoria

STADIO FERRARIS (Genoa) – Ciro Immobile was the star for Lazio as they comfortably defeated Sampdoria 3-0 on Sunday evening.

Chances were in no short supply for the 29-year-old who tested Emil Audero early on, before slicing another effort into the stands when through on goal. Unfortunately for Samp they couldn’t keep him at bay on his third attempt.

Quick thinking from Luis Alberto ensured a quick freekick which caught the Samp defence napping and one-on-one with Audero the Lazio No.17 dinked the ball over the goalkeeper into the net.

Lazio’s second came 11 minutes after the break when a quick counter attack saw Luis Alberto race towards goal from the halfway line, before turning to feed Joaquin Correa who drilled home.

Then just six minutes later Immobile wrapped up a simple win. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic launched a ball forward and a disastrous attempted clearance from Jeison Murillo allowed the Lazio striker in on goal and he made the finish look easy.

That made it nine career goals against Sampdoria for Immobile, his favourite opponents in Serie A.