Inter 2019/20 Serie A Preview

Having achieved back-to-back top four finishes, Inter have let it be known that they are finally ready to challenge for more after an offseason of seismic changes. Following the hiring of Giuseppe Marotta as general director back in December, the Nerazzurri turned to another former Juventus man this summer in new coach Antonio Conte as the club look to finally compete for honours domestically and in Europe.

Add in Gabriele Oriali, who will serve as first team technical manager while continuing his duties with the Azzurri, and it’s obvious Inter targeted men that value discipline and a no-nonsense approach after a season of endless controversy and dressing room drama.

It’s no surprise that Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic have been shipped out, with Mauro Icardi expected to follow before the close of the transfer window. All three played a part in the unrest that nearly derailed Inter’s top-four finish last season.

With Marotta, Conte and Oriali now running the show, don’t expect a repeat as Inter’s summer has them poised to finally make some noise – on the field – in Serie A.

Summer Dealings – 8.5/10

As mentioned, the likes of Nainggolan and Perisic are gone. The fact they were allowed to leave on loan shows how desperate the Nerazzurri were to get them out the door.

One question remains as Icardi is still an Inter player, with many speculating he continues to hold out for a move to rivals Juventus. Regardless of where he ends up, Nerazzurri fans have already moved on from the Argentine thanks to their new No.9 – Romelu Lukaku.

The towering Belgian was an explicit request by Conte, and you can’t help but feel the tactician will get the most out of his new striker. If you aren’t convinced, just watch what he did with Graziano Pelle and Eder at Euro 2016.

Diego Godin was brought in on a free transfer, adding to an already deep defence that features Stefan de Vrij and Milan Skriniar, while Inter’s Italian contingent was bolstered by the signings of Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella from Sassuolo and Cagliari respectively.

Valentino Lazaro has been brought in from Hertha Berlin to add some much needed pace on the right flank as Conte is expected to field a 3-5-2 formation to start the season.

Key Man – Nicolo Barella

Despite being just 22, Barella has quickly become one of Italy’s brightest talents. A regular starter for the Azzurri under Roberto Mancini, the Cagliari native will now look to establish himself in an Inter midfield that has long been the side’s Achilles heel.

With several fresh faces having already been brought in, and perhaps one more signing before the close of the transfer window, the Italian stands out as a real difference maker.

If he is able to hit the ground running, then Inter – and the Italian national team – stand to benefit greatly.

One to watch – Stefano Sensi

Stefano Sensi is perhaps the least heralded signing made by the Nerazzurri this summer, but he could prove to be the most important.

The 23-year-old has steadily risen through the ranks, going from Cesena to Sassuolo and now Inter, and his playmaking abilities have earned him two Italy caps already.

Conte achieved massive success at Juventus after building his team around the passing abilities of Andrea Pirlo, and given that Sensi has been likened to the Italian, Marco Verratti and Xavi in the past, the time is now for him to become a household name.

The Coach – Antonio Conte

Luciano Spalletti is out and Conte is in, tasked with continuing Inter’s progress in recent seasons.

The Italian has shown in the past that he can win straight out of the gate, snatching the Scudetto and Premier League crowns with Juventus and Chelsea, and he will need to use all of his tricks to knock the Old Lady off their perch in Italy.

In order to do that, it’s expected he’ll rely on his tried and tested 3-5-2 formation that will lean on a backline considered amongst the best in Europe with Godin, Skriniar and De Vrij, and an attack that will need Lukaku to take that next step after a disappointing time at Manchester United.

Prediction – 2nd

A second or third place finish is realistic, but you can’t help but dream of Conte repeating his exploits from his first year in charge of Juventus.