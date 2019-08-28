Inter agree loan deal for Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is set to return to Serie A this summer with Inter having agreed to take him from Manchester United on loan.

After prolonged negotiations, common ground has been found between the two clubs and the Chilean will have his medical on Wednesday.

According to The Guardian, Inter will pay around €190,000 of Sanchez’s €430,000 weekly wage for the ten months the loan will last.

There is now purchase option in the agreement, meaning he’ll likely return to Manchester at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Since joining United Sanchez has just three Premier League goals in 32 appearances and has failed to reach the heights expected of him.