Inter and Fiorentina agree swap deal

Inter and Fiorentina have reached an agreement that will see Dalbert and Cristiano Biraghi swap clubs according to reports.

The two sides finalised the finances involved on Tuesday and the moves are now subject to medicals, which are expected to take place later this week.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Biraghi will move on a year-long loan to Inter with the option to make the deal permanent for €12 million

As for Dalbert, he will head in the opposite direction on loan but without a clause inserted to secure the Brazilian’s services afterwards.

Biraghi came through the youth ranks at the Nerazzurri but never managed to secure his place within the first team, spending the majority of his time out on loan.

The 26-year-old moved to Fiorentina in 2017, initially on loan from Pescara, and made his move permanent last summer.

Dalbert, on the other hand, joined Inter in 2017 following spells in Portugal and France, but has failed to establish himself as a first team regular in Milan.