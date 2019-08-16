Inter and Fiorentina closing in on swap of Italians

Matteo Politano and Cristiano Biraghi could soon be switching clubs as reports indicate Inter and Fiorentina are ready to swap the duo.

Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte isn’t pleased with his options on the left flank, as after Kwadwo Asamoah there are few alternatives given Dalbert has so far failed to impress the Italian.

With the Brazilian in talks to return to Nice another left-sided player is needed, and Sports Mediaset reports Biraghi is the man for the job with a deal close to being concluded.

It’s believed the former Inter youth product will return to Milan on loan with an option to make the move permanent, with Politano joining Fiorentina on similar terms.

The forward is viewed as expendable given Conte’s use of the 3-5-2 formation, and a loan deal for both players would give the two clubs a year to figure out their next steps.

It’s believed Inter will also send Federico Dimarco to Fiorentina on loan, as he would fill the void left by Biraghi while also guaranteeing him regular playing time – something the Nerazzurri can’t offer.