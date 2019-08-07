Inter and Manchester United reach Lukaku agreement

After weeks of negotiations, Inter have finally reached an agreement with Manchester United over a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a move for the Belgian international throughout the summer, and it looked as if they would miss out when United entered into negotiations with Serie A rivals Juventus.

However the Bianconeri were unable to strike a deal after Paulo Dybala rejected a move in the opposite direction, and Inter have taken advantage of the failed talks to finally land their man.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Inter will land Lukaku for an initial fee of €65 million, an additional €13m in bonuses and a percentage of any future sale.

Lukaku is expected to land in Italy on Wednesday night before undergoing a medical on Thursday, at which point the transfer is expected to be made official.

The Belgian will thus end his two-year stint with United having netted 42 goals in 96 appearances in all competitions.