Inter complete Lukaku signing

Romelu Lukaku has completed his €65 million move from Manchester United to Inter.

Antonio Conte has been desperate for the Nerazzurri to land the Belgian this summer and the club have delivered on his wish, despite interest from Juventus.

Lukaku has penned a five-year deal at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza and The Guardian are reporting that the forward will earn €325,000 weekly in Milan.

With Mauro Icardi either to leave or be frozen out of first-team action this coming season, Inter are still searching for another forward to come in before the window closes and they haven’t given up on Roma’s Edin Dzeko despite signing the Belgian.

Remarkably, despite being just 26-years old, Lukaku’s transfer fees to date accumulate to €203 million.