Inter complete Sanchez signing

Inter have closed another signing for new coach Antonio Conte with Alexis Sanchez joining the Nerazzurri on loan from Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku has already landed from Old Trafford in recent weeks and he’ll be joined by his former United teammate.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the clubs have agreed to a division of his salary, with United paying €7 million for the season, while Inter pay just €5m.

The Chilean only joined the club in January 2018 from Arsenal, but he’s failed to deliver anything nearing his best in his time there.

In 45 matches, Alexis scored just five goals and he started just nine Premier League games last season.

Alexis and Lukaku join Valentino Lazaro, Nicola Barella, Stefano Sensi and Diego Godin as summer arrivals at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.