Inter consider freezing Icardi out for two years

Inter are threatening to freeze out former captain Mauro Icardi for the two years that are still to run on his contract at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Icardi has been told in no uncertain terms that he has no place in Antonio Conte’s plans for 2019/20 and beyond, but the Argentinian is apparently happy to wait for an offer from Juventus and even risk missing an entire season’s worth of football.

But La Gazzetta dello Sport report that the situation could be even more extreme and, with Inter desperate to rid themselves of the troublesome No.9 this summer, they’re considering exiling him for two years.

Legally, the Nerazzurri would be covered by registering him and allowing him to train. But given Conte and Giuseppe Marotta’s words already this summer, it’s clear that his only place on a match day would be in the stands.

Now 26, two years without competitive football would be extremely harmful to the player’s career.

But Icardi is aware of the risks Inter would be taking by doing this, both on a sporting and economic level.

An agreement will likely be found eventually, be it for him to stay in Milan or to go elsewhere, but as of today that seems a long way away.