Inter defender likely to miss Serie A opener

Diego Godin has been diagnosed with a muscular problem, ruling him out for the remainder of Inter’s pre-season and likely keeping him out for the Serie A opener.

The 33-year-old signed with the Nerazzurri on a free transfer earlier this summer, and he only recently started training with his new club after playing for Uruguay in the Copa America.

???? | INJURY NEWS @diegogodin has undergone tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano. They revealed a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh. His condition will continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. — Inter (@Inter_en) August 2, 2019

“Diego Godin has undergone tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano,” read a tweet by the official Inter account.

“They revealed a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh. His condition will continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.”

Although not yet confirmed, it’s believed the injury will keep Godin sidelined for Inter’s Serie A opener against Lecce.

As for a replacement, Danilo D’Ambrosio has already been tried in the Nerazzurri’s three-man backline and is favoured over Alessandro Bastoni for the starting spot.