Inter defender likely to miss Serie A opener
Adriano Boin Date: 2nd August 2019 at 10:19pm
Diego Godin has been diagnosed with a muscular problem, ruling him out for the remainder of Inter’s pre-season and likely keeping him out for the Serie A opener.

The 33-year-old signed with the Nerazzurri on a free transfer earlier this summer, and he only recently started training with his new club after playing for Uruguay in the Copa America.

“Diego Godin has undergone tests at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano,” read a tweet by the official Inter account.

“They revealed a pulled rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh. His condition will continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.”

Although not yet confirmed, it’s believed the injury will keep Godin sidelined for Inter’s Serie A opener against Lecce.

As for a replacement, Danilo D’Ambrosio has already been tried in the Nerazzurri’s three-man backline and is favoured over Alessandro Bastoni for the starting spot.

 

