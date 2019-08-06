Inter given a week to sign Dzeko

Inter have just one week to secure the signing of Roma striker Edin Dzeko after the Giallorossi have become tired of the Nerazzurri’s long-drawn-out pursuit.

The Milanese side have expressed an interest in the Bosnian forward but have continually delayed negotiations as they assess other targets, most notably Romelu Lukaku of Manchester United who could be available again after his move to Juventus fell through.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, although Dzeko would like a move to Inter, he himself is beginning to grow frustrated with the time it’s taking to strike a deal.

Inter have reportedly upped their offer to €15 million, but Roma are looking for a fee closer to the €20 million mark.

However, now Lukaku is once again up for grabs, Inter may now switch their attention back to the Belgian which could lead to even further delays if they were to try and sign Dezko, hence the reason for Roma have felt the need to put a deadline on the deal.