Inter outcast rejects Fiorentina to secure Cagliari return

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan is closing in on a return to former club Cagliari after turning down an approach from Fiorentina.

The Belgian has fallen out of favour at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza after new coach Antonio Conte made it clear that he was not part of his plans for the upcoming season, and Fiorentina hoped to strike a deal with Inter.

However, a late approach from Cagliari has seen Nainggolan accept a return to Sardinia, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that he will join an initial one-year loan.

Serie A rivals Cagliari and Fiorentina had both found Nainggolan’s €4.5 million wages a stumbling block, but the Isolani are believed to have sealed an agreement in which they will contribute €1.5m, with Inter covering the remaining amount.

The move sees Nainggolan return to Cagliari for the first time since departing for Roma in January 2014 and brings his underwhelming spell at Inter to a close after a single season.

His move to Sardinia will also allow his wife, Claudia, to return to her hometown as she undergoes a course of chemotherapy after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have accepted defeat in their pursuit and have instead focused on securing deals for Sassuolo pair Kevin-Prince Boateng and Pol Lirola.

Nainggolan scored seven goals in 133 appearances over a four-year spell at Cagliari, whilst the 31-year-old made 36 appearances for Inter last term.