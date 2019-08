Inter got their Serie A campaign off to the perfect start at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with a 4-0 victory over newly promoted Lecce on Monday night in Milan.

With new coach Antonio Conte attempting to wrestle the title away from former employers Juventus, new signings Stefano Sensi and Romelu Lukaku netted on their Nerazzurri debuts, while Marcelo Brozovic and Antonio Candreva both added stunning individual efforts.