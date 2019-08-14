Inter keen to sign Fiorentina star in 2020

Due to Juventus having to keep an eye on Financial Fair Play, Inter are looking to capitalise and have their sights set on acquiring Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in the summer of 2020.

The 21-year-old has attracted the attention of both the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri, but new Gigliati President Rocco Commisso is willing to keep the club’s prized asset in Florence.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter plan to offer Fiorentina €70 million next summer for the Italian international and Biscione CEO Giuseppe Marotta hopes that current negotiations for Viola left-back Cristiano Biraghi will make future discussions for Chiesa smoother.

Juventus have had interest in the 21-year-old winger for some time but they are currently having trouble selling a few of the attackers currently at the club, and the Nerazzurri intend to make the most of that situation.