Inter striker completes Reading move

Reading have completed the signing of George Puscas from Inter.

The Romanian spent last season on loan at Palermo in Serie B, but after the Rosanero went bankrupt, he returned to the Nerazzurri while waiting for a new club.

That new club is Reading, as the Championship side made the signing official via Twitter.

?? #ReadingFC can confirm the signing of Romanian international George Pu?ca? on a five-year deal from @Inter#ByGeorge — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 7, 2019

“Reading Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of 23-year-old Romanian international striker George Puscas,” read a statement on the Reading website.

“Puscas flew into the country to undergo a medical this afternoon and has now put pen to paper on a five-year contract, completing a transfer from Inter Milan for an undisclosed fee.

“Manager José Gomes said: ‘George is a young, hungry, talented forward with a natural instinct to score goals. Without goals you cannot win games and we now have different options to choose from in the final third of the field. I am looking forward to welcoming him into our squad at Reading’.”

While no transfer fee was disclosed, reports out of Italy suggest Inter could earn as much as €10 million between a transfer fee and bonuses.