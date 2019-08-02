Inter turn to Atalanta striker as Lukaku chances fade

Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata appears to be Inter’s top target as the Nerazzurri prepare to move on from talks for Romelu Lukaku.

The Nerazzurri are keen to land a new striker as Mauro Icardi continues to be told he does not feature in the club’s plans.

A move for Lukaku appears to be off as the Manchester United striker looks set for Juventus, and as a result FcInterNews.it reports Inter have now turned to Zapata.

It’s believed Atalanta are prepared to discuss a move worth €60 million, though that figure could be lowered by the inclusion of Matteo Politano.

La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini is said to be a big fan of the Italian international, and his inclusion could help bring talks to a fruition.

As for Zapata, the Colombian has already featured for the likes of Napoli, Udinese and Sampdoria before his successful spell with Atalanta.

Last season he netted 28 goals in 48 matches for La Dea as they qualified for the Champions League thanks to a third-place finish.