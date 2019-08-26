Inter v Lecce: Official Line-Ups

Inter start the Antonio Conte era on Monday evening with the visit of Lecce to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Unfortunately for Lecce, they have the highest losing percentage against Inter of any team they have faced more than three times in Serie A – 77 percent.

The Nerazzurri have also won 14 of their 15 home meetings against Lecce, and last tasted defeat to the Salentini in November 2000.

Furthermore, Lecce have never won their opening game of a Serie A campaign.

Inter: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah, Lautaro, Lukaku

Lecce: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Majer; Falco; La Mantia, Lapadula.