It may be a new season but AC Milan have the same old problems

AC Milan’s cycle of underachieving has dragged on for too long but this time there was real optimism that a turnaround was on the cards.

Of course, that may still prove to be the case and it is clearly too early to get too worried but the same worrying warning signs are there for the Diavolo.

Unsuitable system

One game. That was all it took for Marco Giampaolo to decide that his 4-3-1-2 formation that he brought with him to San Siro just isn’t going to work in his new surroundings.

Milan were every bit as slow as they were last year and this was the same kind of disjointed and painstakingly slow performance that we saw all too often from them last season.

There were no real signs in this one that this was a new season filled with optimism after a summer shake-up and it felt more like game 39 of last year than week one of the new campaign.

Give Giampaolo his due though. He has showed enough acumen and awareness after one game to decide that if his favoured formation isn’t going to work then he better compromise.

Too many coaches would likely stick with their ideals and preferred players out of a pig-headed sense of being right but pride cometh before a fall and the new man deserves credit for instantly seeking to change.

The Piatek problem

If the first problem for Giampaolo is something that can be worked upon and that he has already shown a willingness to address it, this one is altogether more serious.

Let’s be honest about this one, the Pole was purchased after a sensational six months at Genoa in which he took the division by storm and let to Milan taking a gamble.

It was just another example of the scattergun approach to recruitment and the lack of any real plan at the Rossoneri, simply aiming to capitalise on the hot hand and let their old friends at the Marassi do the hard work for them.

He started his Milan career in the same rich vein of form but has since tailed off and scored just three goals in all competitions since mid-March, cutting a frustrated figure again at the Dacia Arena.

Last season, he was isolated and starved of service and opportunities too often and not just in his barren period either but often in his hot streak, he was capitalising on his only sights of goal of the game, an unsustainable model.

He had one brief chance in Udine but again, he had little real involvement on proceedings, something that is perhaps more concerning when he had a strike partner and trequartista in close quarters.

When he is given chances, Piatek has shown that he is capable of taking them but Giampaolo has a big issue on his hands to find out how best to supply ammunition for his star striker.

No smash and grab

This was no backs-to-the-wall defensive display from the Friuliani based on strength at the back and pouncing on their one-and-only chance from a set-piece.

They deserved this victory and while you worry big time about their creativity in the long run this season, particularly if Rodrigo De Paul does depart, they were value for their win.

This wasn’t a win achieved against the run of play and particularly in the closing stages of the first half, they played some inventive stuff and had Milan a little troubled.

Crack De Paul. 70 minutos, Udinese 0-0 Milan. Cambio en Udinese, entra Rodrigo. Quiere hacerlo antes del córner. ¿Para qué? Para esto: pic.twitter.com/2dwH0Jy4na — Santi Olcese (@santiolcese) August 25, 2019

But you would still harbour big concerns for them, even if they can celebrate starting a Serie A season with three points for the first time in their history.

The aforementioned De Paul does give reason to worry big time about their long-term health this season, particularly with Torino so closely linked with a move for his services.

Benched for the start of this one, he highlighted his importance to this team with his first touch after coming on, taking just 25 seconds to provide the corner which won the day.

If he goes, you wonder if the Zebrette might too.