Joao Mario leaves Inter for Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow have signed Joao Mario on loan from Inter, with the Russian club holding an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The Portuguese midfielder hasn’t lived up to the €40 million spent by the Nerazzurri for his services in the summer of 2016, and he was made available by the Italian club earlier this summer.

While Inter weren’t able to sell him outright, Joao Mario has departed on loan to Lokomotiv Moscow after the Russian club made his signing official via their Twitter account.

The deal will see Lokomotiv pay the midfielder’s wages for the remainder of the season, while also holding an option to make the move permanent for €18m at the end of the season according to FCInterNews.it.

“I’m really happy to have joined Lokomotiv,” Joao Mario told the club’s official website. “I know that this is a big club.

“The club has signed a lot of star and experienced footballers. I spoke with Fernandes and Eder about Lokomotiv when we played with the Portuguese national team. I spoke with Eder regarding the move.

“He said that Lokomotiv are a great side with a great atmosphere. The fact that they are in the Champions League was also a key factor.”