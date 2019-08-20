Juventus 2019/20 Serie A preview

After something of a disappointing campaign on the European front, Juventus dominated domestically as they have done for the last eight years.

The fanfare one year ago over the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo was burst by Ajax in the Champions League, as the Bianconeri’s holy grail was left wanting for another year.

Twelve months later and a midfield had been reinvigorated, a defence made stronger, but with still some question marks in attack.

However the main change has some on the bench. Massimiliano Allegri is long gone and Maurizio Sarri has been installed at the Allianz Stadium, not just to win, but to win in style.

Summer dealings – 8.5/10

Signing the most coveted defender in Europe shows something of Juventus’ increasing power on the continent, and Matthijs de Ligt can only make a solid defence better. Danilo will help with that on the right flank, as Joao Cancelo moved onto Manchester City.

The return of Gianluigi Buffon, plus the free transfers of Adrian Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey further demonstrate a shrewdness in the transfer market. The only thing missing is a striker, unless Sarri can bring the Gonzalo Higuain of Napoli out in Turin.

Key man – Cristiano Ronaldo

It could only be Cristiano. A solid first season in Italy saw the Portuguese No.7 bag 21 goals, but rarely did he light up Serie A. The moments we have come to expect of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner were few and far between with his crowning achievement being the performance in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

This season Juventus need more of that, especially in Europe as they go on the hunt for European football’s biggest prize. And add to that Ronaldo’s quest for individual honours and the Capocannoniere crown.

One to watch – Matthijs de Ligt

He starred for Ajax last season, captaining his team to the Champions League semi-finals. De Ligt is the future of Juventus’ defence, already a leader and how he fits in alongside Giorgio Chiellini or Leonardo Bonucci will surely be fascinating to watch.

Coach – Maurizio Sarri

Taking over from Allegri is no easy task. The former Juventus tactician dominated domestic football over his five years in Turin and although Sarri ended his Chelsea tenure with a Europa League win, he has to hit the ground running and get points on the board early on.

Further to that, many, including the Bianconeri boardroom, will be expecting an expansive style. They want to be entertained while they are winning.

Prediction -1st

It’s the most predictable prediction. Juventus have again improved their squad, and still stand head and shoulders above the competition. Anything less than nine-in-a-row should be deemed a failure.