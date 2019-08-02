Juventus agree terms with Manchester United striker

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has reportedly agreed to contract terms with Juventus as he closes in on a move to Turin.

The Belgian was heavily linked with a transfer to rivals Inter, but the Bianconeri’s offer of a swap with Paulo Dybala looks set for a positive outcome.

Sport Mediaset reports Lukaku has agreed to a contract that would pay him €9 million per season.

All that is needed to wrap up the move is for Dybala to agree to personal terms, though that isn’t quite as clear cut.

The Argentine currently earns €7.5m a season in Turin, and with United not featuring in the Champions League, it’s believed he is looking for a pay increase in order to move to Manchester.

As for the transfer itself, it’s believed both teams have agreed to a straight swap with both players being valued at €90m.