Juventus and AC Milan in talks for Demiral

AC Milan are in talks with Juventus to sign Merih Demiral for a reported fee of €35 million, which would end Roma’s chase for Daniele Rugani.

The 21-year-old only joined the Bianconeri this summer after an impressive six months in Italy with Sassuolo, which saw the Old Lady pay €18m for his services.

As part of the deal, Sassuolo will receive a percentage of a future transfer fee if he is sold within the next two years, and Sky Sport Italia reports a move could happen as soon as the next week.

Milan had an approach for Demiral turned down in recent weeks, but the Rossoneri are back in the mix and hoping to secure a loan deal with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season for €35m.

A move for the Turkish international would alter Roma’s transfer plans, as they have been in talks to sign Rugani for several weeks.

Juventus are only open to letting one of their defenders go, and although the Italian has been the favourite to leave before the close of the transfer window, that appears to have changed with the recent Demiral news.