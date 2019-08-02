Juventus duo being eyed by Arsenal and Manchester United

Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic look set to leave Juventus in the coming week, as Arsenal have been linked with a move for the German and Manchester United are tracking the Croatian.

The two players were key figures under previous Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri, but with Maurzio Sarri now at the helm, they have been told they are free to leave.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Khedira is close to terminating his contract by mutual consent, which would in turn allow him to pick his destination with no restrictions.

The move would see Juventus rid themselves of the German’s yearly salary of €6 million, and it’s believed Arsenal are the favourites to land the 32-year-old.

As for Mandzukic, the Bianconeri are also willing to let the Croatian go, though his move to United would be dependant on the Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap reaching a positive conclusion.

It’s believed Juventus are asking for €10-15m for the 33-year-old, who netted nine goals in 25 Serie A appearances last season.