Juventus duo nominated for Best FIFA Football Awards 2019

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and newcomer Matthijs de Ligt have both been nominated for the men’s best player prize in this years’ Best FIFA Football Awards.

Ronaldo had an impressive first year in Italy, helping Juve secure their eighth league title in succession, whilst de Ligt was a part of the Ajax side that won the domestic double and made their way through to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It its three-year existence, Ronaldo has already won the accolade of best player twice whilst he finished runner up last year to his former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric.

He may be set to miss out on the trophy this year though, due to the fact that Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter final stage by De Ligt’s Ajax, and because he finished fourth place in the Serie A goal scoring standings.

Full men’s shortlist:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Sadio Mane, Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Harry Kane, Tottenham

Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona

Lionel Messi, Barcelona

Eden Hazard, Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, PSG