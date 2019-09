Napoli left the Allianz Stadium with their hearts broken as a last minute Kalidou Koulibaly own goal gave Juventus a 4-3 win over the Partenopei.

Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira were both instrumental for the Old Lady as they continued to show what they can offer to Maurizio Sarri’s side.

What did you make of the game? Have your say by voting up or down on each player’s performance!