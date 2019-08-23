Juventus Preview Podcast with Adam Digby

With the Serie A season almost upon us, it’s time for a Forza Italian Football podcast and first up we focus on Juventus with Adam Digby.

The Bianconeri got rid of Massimiliano Allegri and brought in Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea, as well as a host of new signings including Adrian Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and of course Matthijs de Ligt.

However, departures have been few and far between, but with plenty of speculation regarding a number of players in the Juventus squad.

What do Juventus expect from the season, and can they get make their mark in the Champions League?

