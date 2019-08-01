Juventus retain Icardi interest despite push for Lukaku

Juventus could still make a move for out of favour Inter striker Mauro Icardi this summer, even if the club goes on the complete the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri have been heavily linked with Lukaku throughout the window, but it now looks as if the Belgian forward will sign for the Bianconeri with an agreement edging closer with Man United that would see Paulo Dybala go in the opposite direction.

According to La Repubblica, Lukaku’s arrival would not necessarily deter Juve from making a move for Icardi however, and it is believed they would still consider a bid for the Argentine were all three of Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean and Mario Mandzukic to leave.

Kean is set to join Everton, Dybala will join United if the deal goes through and Mandzukic’s future is by no means secured so there would certainly be room for him at the club were they all to depart – whether him and Lukaku would be happy sharing a starting role is yet to be seen, though.

Icardi had a turbulent year with the Nerazzurri last campaign, starting just 24 of their 38 league games and being left out for an extended part of the season.